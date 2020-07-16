Many Urban Areas Of Odisha’s Ganjam Sealed Due To Rising Covid19 Cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: Ganjam district administration has declared complete shutdown in seven urban areas (Notified Area Councils) of Ganjam. This has been done in order to put a check on the rising Covid 19 cases in the district.

The district administration has shutdown these urban areas in a bid reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection.

The areas are as follows: Chhatrapur, Rambha, Khallikote, Polasara, Kodala, Kabisurya Nagar and Purushottampur.

The shutdown shall remain in force till July 21 informed the district administration.

It is noteworthy that in the last 24 hrs Ganjam has reported 246 cases. The total affected persons in Odisha has reached 4621, the highest among all districts in Odisha.

