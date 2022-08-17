Man-Son Duo Stranded In Island In Odisha, Rescued Later

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a man and his son were stranded in an island in the middle of flood waters in Mahanadi.

According to reports, the man and his son were stranded in Kandarpur Amangeikuda island in the midst of the flooded Mahanadi river.

After repeated cries for help, the locals informed the fire department. The duo was then rescued by Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team.

According to sources, the duo had gone to the island to graze their goat herd three days ago when all of a sudden the water in Mahanadi rose and they got stranded.