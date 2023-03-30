Man kills wife due to minor family feud in Koraput of Odisha

Koraput: A tragic incident, a man has killed his wife in Koraput district of Odisha on Thursday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, there was a minor family feud due to which the man killed his wife in a fit of rage. The incident has been reported from Anchalguda village of Nandka sub-district under Padua police station limits in Nandpur block of Koraput district in Odisha.

The husband killed the wife by hitting her with a sharp weapon. According to latest reports, the Padua police have arrested the husband identified as Adu Khara.

Nandpur SDPO Sanjay Mohapatra informed that the weapon used for the murder has been seized.

Further detailed report awaited.