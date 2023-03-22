Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Man kills wife, commits suicide in Odisha

In a shocking case, a man has allegedly killed his wife and died by committing suicide in Sundargarh district of Odisha. 

Crime scene (File Photo: IANS)

Sundargarh: In a shocking case, a man has allegedly killed his wife and died by committing suicide in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday. The man allegedly killed his wife in a fit of rage due to a family quarrel.

Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar on March 22

No darshan for devotees at Puri Jagannath Temple for 4 hours today

The incident has been reported from Dampuda village under Talsara police limits in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The police has reached the spot, the bodies of couple has been recovered from house and has been sent for postmortem. Further details are awaited in this case.

