Man kills elderly woman, surrenders with severed head in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: In a ghastly incident, a man killed an elderly man allegedly suspecting him of practicing sorcery and surrendered before police along with severed head in Odisha’s Jajpur district yesterday.

While the accused has been identified as Kartik Karei of Chhatara village Danagadi under Danagadi block of the district the deceased woman’s name is Nandini Purti.

According to reports, after his cousin brother fell sick, Kartik had taken him to Nandini Purti as she used to practice black magic.

Kartik and his brother returned home after getting assurance from Nandini that he would get cured by her black magic skills.

However, Kartik’s cousin brother fell sick again and his health condition deteriorated further following which he was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment. Unfortunately, he passed away while undergoing treatment.

Irate over his cousin’s death, Kartik killed Nandini and surrendered before the Danagadi police along with the severed head.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.