Man killed, another injured in firing at no entry zone of ITR in Chandipur beach of Balasore!

Balasore: At least one person was reportedly killed while another sustained critical injury after firing took place in the no entry zone of ITR in the Chandipur beach area in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Lochan Majhi and the critically injured person is Padmalochan Mallick.

The critical person has been admitted to the District Head Quarter Hospital in Balasore.

As per reports, seven persons including Kamal and Padmalochan had gone for fishing to the deep sea from yesterday in a boat named ‘Maa Laxmi’. Today, at about 11 am firing went on when the boat was in between Jodakuti and Gada River. Accordingly, Kamal was allegedly killed off its bullet wound on his chest while Padmalochan became critical. The critical patient has been admitted to the District Head Quarter Hospital in Balasore.

The reason behind the firing is yet to be ascertained.