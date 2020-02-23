hacked over land dispute

Man critically hurt in attack over land dispute in Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 34

Jajpur: A man sustained critical injuries after a father-son duo attacked him with sharp weapon in Soti village under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur last night.

The victim has been identified as Satyaban Das of the same locality.

Related News

6 houses gutted, 3 families rendered homeless in Khordha…

Nabarangpur RTO allegedly dupes data entry operator, video…

Odisha Matric Exam: 110 Students held For Malpractice during…

Teachers collect money to help malpractice in Odisha HSC…

As per the report, Satyaban had a past rivalry with the family of the attackers over a land dispute. With a motive to settle scores, the attacker duo waylaid Satyaban on his way back to home last night and attacked him with knife and axe and fled from the spot.

A critically injured Satyaban was rescued and rushed to Jajpur Road Hospital later by the local police.

The attackers are absconding post the incident.

You might also like
State

6 houses gutted, 3 families rendered homeless in Khordha village fire

State

Nabarangpur RTO allegedly dupes data entry operator, video goes viral on social media

State

Odisha Matric Exam: 110 Students held For Malpractice during English Exam

State

Teachers collect money to help malpractice in Odisha HSC Exam 2020, video goes viral

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.