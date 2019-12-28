Man Becomes Critical After Being Electrocuted In Machkund Hydroelectric Project
Machkund Hydroelectric Project

Man Becomes Critical After Being Electrocuted In Machkund Hydroelectric Project

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: A man sustained severe burn injuries after coming in contact with 11kV line in Machkund hydroelectric project in the district today.

The injured has been identified as Banamali Khara, a resident of Ankadeli village. As per reports, Khara came in contact with the high transmission line while carrying out cleaning work.

“He fell on the ground and fell unconscious. We immediately rushed to the spot and rescue him. We also rushed him to the nearest hospital,” said a worker.

Doctors at the hospital said that Khara has sustained more than 60 percent burn injuries. Doctors have also advised family members of the injured to shift him to Visakhapatnam.

