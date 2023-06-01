Man Beats Wife to Death Over Family dispute

Balangir: In a shocking incident, a man beat his wife to death due to family dispute in Odisha’s Balangir district. The incident has come to fore from Ghumer village under Larambha police limits of the district.

The deceased was identified as Raimati Sahu, a resident of Ghumer village. The accused has been identified as Laxmindra Sahu.

According to sources, the couple had an argument related to family dispute, while they were on their way to collect Buttercup (Mahul) flower. Gradually the argument became worst. In a fit of rage, Laxmindra took a rode and beat his wife to death.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also detained the accused for interrogation.

The family members of the deceased suspect that such a heinous incident occurred due to dispute between the couple.

Further investigation is underway.