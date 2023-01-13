Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Odisha in February, informed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Patnaik today.

Patnaik said that though the exact dates of Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to the State have not been finalised yet, both the heavyweights come next month to take part in party’s ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra,’ which is an extension of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, to reach out to people at block and district levels.

The grand-old party is expected to organise foot marches and public meetings at different places during the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra.’

Notably, this would be the first visit of Kharge to Odisha after he assumed the post of Congress President.