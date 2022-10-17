Malkangiri: Sub inspector critical in Maoist attack during combing operation

Malkangiri: In an encounter between police and maoist during combing operation, a sub-inspector was reportedly injured in the border area of Malkangiri and Chattisgarh at Bijapur on Sunday.

The injured Sub-inspector has been identified as Rajesh Suryabanshi.

According to reports, the police was conducting a combing operation in Chinagelur jungle area.

Suddenly, the maoist sneak attacked the police with heavy fire and ammunition. Soon, the police answered the ambush of the maoist and retaliated with heavy return fire.

As a result, the maoist escaped from the spot, leaving Rajesh critically injured with bullet wounds.

Soon, he was rushed by an ambulance to Basaguda hospital for treatment.

As per sources, Rajesh is undergoing treatment in the hospital and the doctors have stated his condition to be stable.

It is to be noted that on April 25th in an act of violence, the Maoists had set a passenger bus on fire near Malkangiri border in Kutur of Andhra Pradesh.

Reportedly, the bus was carrying around 40-50 passengers. The vehicle was en-route to Hyderabad from Odisha