Malkangiri: Locals and PRI members on Wednesday locked the gate of Khairput block office in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

The protesters led by Khairput block chairperson Kumadini Kirishani did not allow the officials to enter the block office.

They shouted slogans levelling corruption charges on Khairput BDO Biswajit Barman and demanded his transfer for the larger interest of locals, particularly Bonda community.

“BDO Biswajit Barman arrives office at 12 noon and leaves at 3 PM regularly. It is also observed that he takes bribe of Rs 500 to clear PMAY work order and Rs 200 per sanitary work,” said Kirishani.

The chairperson said that they would intensify their protest in the days ahead if the BDO is not transferred at the earliest.

Meanwhile, adequate police personnel have been deployed at the block office premises to maintain law and order situation.