Major Fire At District Headquarter Hospital In Odisha’s Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: A major fire had broken out in the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Bargarh district of Odisha late last night (i.e. Sunday).

According to reports, the fire broke out in the Pediatric ward of the DHH. No casualties have been reported however property worth lakhs have been gutted.

The fire tenders were called in immediately and they managed to douse the flames after almost three hours of toil. Reason behind the fire is yet to be detected.

