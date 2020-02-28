Lunch At Naveen Nivas For The 3 CMs And 2 Ministers

Bhubaneswar: Special lunch at Naveen Nivas for the 3 CMs and 2 Ministers. The special lunch was hosted by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence, ‘Naveen Niwas’ in Bhubaneswar.

The guest list included, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Amit Shah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and The Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar.

The ministers are in Odisha to attend the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting.

CM Naveen had invited these ministers for lunch and they cordially accepted the invitation.

This lunch is being much talked about in all circles.

Nitish Kumar had had lunch at Naveen Niwas earlier. But it is the first time for Amit Shah.