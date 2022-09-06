Low Pressure To Form In 48 Hours, Heavy Rainfall Likely In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted another cyclonic circulation over West-centre Bay-of-Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation has been expected around 7th September and likely to intensify into a low pressure within 48 hours.

Low-pressure is likely to form over the coastal belt of Northern Andhra Pradesh and Southern Odisha.

As per MeT Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar, a low pressure area is likely to form under its influence in the subsequent 48 hours over west-central BoB.

An increase in rainfall activities to take place on 8th September in several parts of Odisha.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected from September 9 due to the formation of the low pressure area.

Likewise, thundering and lightening may happen today in Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi.

Heavy rainfall is expected in these districts and hence, a yellow warning has been issued.