Low pressure likely to trigger rain in parts of Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has been reportedly formed over south Andaman Sea which is likely to further intensify into depression by April 30 and trigger rain in some parts of Odisha.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre here has issued an orange warning for four districts of the state for the next 24 hour.

The weatherman said that Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Rayagada districts have been issued orange warning as they are likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms. Besides, 16 other districts have been given yellow warning.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for fishing during this period as the condition of the sea is most likely to remain rough.

Similar weather condition is likely to continue till May 1, said the Met office.