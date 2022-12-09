Loud explosion from abandoned toilet disturbs Jaleswar township

Jaleswar: In a shocking incident, a loud explosion was heard from an abandoned toilet building located behind the Jaleswar police station in Baleswar district. The blast was so loud that the sound could be heard as far as one kilometer. The door of the toilet flew due to the explosion. Meanwhile, some of the buildings closer to the police station suffered damages in the form of broken windows and doors.

According to the reports, the police had been strictly cracking down on the firecracker businesses last year during Diwali. During this, period, some firecrackers had been seized from Salikotha in Aaruha panchayat as well as some other places. These items had been stored in the abandoned toilet behind the police station. These were the firecrackers that exploded on Thursday.

However, it is being speculated how the seized goods caught fire. There were no items in the toilet that would start a fire which would cause the crackers to go off. It is being assumed that the most likely cause of fire might be a lit cigarette that was thrown in by accident or on purpose. The real cause of the explosion will come to the forefront once an investigation is conducted.