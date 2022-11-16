Loot plan foiled in Bhubaneswar, 4 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The police in Bhubaneswar have foiled a loot plan and has arrested four persons on Wednesday for planning it.

The incident has been reported from Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar. As many as four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

The police has also seized a sharp weapon, a metal rod, chilly powder and a motorcycle which had been planned to be used for the loot.

According to reports all the people arrested roam around in Khandagiri area in the morning and search for loot worthy houses and at night they execute the loot.

All the four have various cases registered against them across various police stations across Bhubaneswar.

Further details awaited.