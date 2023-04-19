Loot from temple in Balasore of Odisha

Soro: A temple of goddess Chandi has been looted in Balasore district of Odisha. The ornaments of the goddess have been stolen.

The thieves have allegedly broken the lock of the Chandi temple in Kutari village under Simulia police station limits.

The thieves have looted money, gold, silver crowns and various other ornaments from the temple said sources.

The Simulia Police is investigating into the mater.

