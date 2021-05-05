Lockdown Begins In Odisha: Food Minister directs officials To Check Black Marketing

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government’s Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has reportedly directed concerned officials to check black marketing and hoarding of essentials things during the 14-day lockdown, which began across the State from today,

Swain, on his Twitter, handle informed that has directed all Civil Supplies Officers (CSOs) to check black marketing and hoarding of essentials materials during the lockdown.

“I have instructed all CSOs of 30 districts to visit the markets personally and send the filed officers to strictly monitor and check black marketing and hoarding during the lockdown,” the Minister said.