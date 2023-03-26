Light to moderate thunderstorm to occur in these districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain are likely to affect some parts of districts of Odisha, predicted the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar this evening.

According to the weather department, light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rain are likely to affect some parts of districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Baragarah, Jharsuguda, Sundergarah, Sambalpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsingpur and Puri during next three hours.

People of the above-mentioned districts have been are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.