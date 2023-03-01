Leopard strays into village in Sundargarh of Odisha

Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, a leopard has been found roaming in a village in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Wednesday.

According to reports, a leopard reportedly strayed into a residential area in Gelebahal under Badagaon forest range.

The forest department staff has reached the on the spot and is tracking the movement of the animal.

Further reports awaited in this case.