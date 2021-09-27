Lab Asst jumps into Mahanadi in Cuttack: Body recovered

By WCE 5
Cuttack: The body of the laboratory assistant Debasis Das, who had jumped into Mahanadi on Sunday, has been recovered today. The body was recovered from Sirlo area of Kishore Nagar in the riverbed of Mahanadi.

After the body was witnessed by the locals Police rushed to the spot after getting information about it. His family members were also intimated who reached there. Later, the body was sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for autopsy.

It is to be noted that Debasis was going to Tangi from Cuttack in a car yesterday when he reportedly stopped the vehicle and jumped into Mahanadi from the bridge in Kaliabuda area. The reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained.

