koraput beauty contest

Koraput girl Sasmita enters IAWA All India Miss India, Quarantine Princess Finale

By Himanshu Guru

Koraput: A girl from the tribal dominated Koraput has brought laurels to the State lately after achieving a feat at an All India beauty pageant.

Sasmita Nag from Koraput has made it to the finale of the Innovative Artist Welfare Association (IAWA) and Quarantine Princess online beauty contest.

About 1000 participants had taken part in the online contest out of which 20 made it to the finale round. Sasmita is one among these 20 contestants.

Related News

Solanki Bhowmick, Leading lady of Odia film ‘Premi…

Tragic tale of a brave mother from Bhubaneswar on the…

Hema Malini, Odissi dance biggies, renowned Odia film actors…

Woman finds Lord Jagannath in coconut in Bhubaneswar! Watch

She had worn a traditional attire of the region in the selection round and presented typical art styles of Bandaa and Durua culture.

Sasmita is a student of Post Graduate in the Koraput DAV College. She is also a dancer.

You might also like
State

Do you know you can withdraw money from ATM even if you have zero balance? Here’s how

State

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik appoints presidents of Youth, Student wing of party

State

Another 3378 Covid patients recover in Odisha

State

Locals Protest Cremation Of COVID Patient’s Body, Damage Hearse In Odisha’s…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7