Koraput: A girl from the tribal dominated Koraput has brought laurels to the State lately after achieving a feat at an All India beauty pageant.

Sasmita Nag from Koraput has made it to the finale of the Innovative Artist Welfare Association (IAWA) and Quarantine Princess online beauty contest.

About 1000 participants had taken part in the online contest out of which 20 made it to the finale round. Sasmita is one among these 20 contestants.

She had worn a traditional attire of the region in the selection round and presented typical art styles of Bandaa and Durua culture.

Sasmita is a student of Post Graduate in the Koraput DAV College. She is also a dancer.