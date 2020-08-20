KISS Foundation extends helping hand to 4 orphan sisters of Khallikote

KISS Foundation helps 4 orphan sisters of Khallikote

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: KISS Foundation extended helping hand towards four orphan sisters of Khallikote area in Odisha. The sisters lost their mother few days back. The family is from Langhar village under Srikrushnasaranapur panchayat under Khallikote Police limits in Ganjam district.

The poor sisters had lost their father seven years back. Their mother was killed in a road mishap.

After knowing about the unfortunate incident from media, KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta became sad and extended helping hand towards the sisters.

Dr. Samanta announced to provide Rs.10,000 to the sisters every month following which today KISS Foundation personnel visited the village to provide help to the sisters.

Three days back only mother of these orphan sisters died. Their father had died of AIDs infection. After death of their father, the mother was nourishing the family. During lock down the family faced immense problem. Earlier, when she was going to a place in search of work, she died in a road accident.

Out of the four sisters, the elder sister has passed matric, while the three others are studying in class X, VI and IV respectively. They have thanked Dr. Samanta and conveyed their gratitude for the help.

Dr. Samanta has assured that if the sisters want they can be admitted to KISS. Today KISS Foundation provided them expenditure for two months including rice, cereal, biscuit, ration and Rs.20000.

The locals of the village has thanked Dr. Samanta for this noble deed.

