KIIT’s Engineering Programmes Get ABET (US) Accreditation

Bhubaneswar: The prestigious Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), USA has accredited KIIT Deemed to be University’s six engineering programs.

ABET is the premier global accreditation organization of engineering and engineering technology programmes. Regarded as the ‘Gold Standard’ for engineering education, it assures that programs meet the quality standards that produce graduates prepared to enter a global workforce.

With this recognition, KIIT has become the only institution in the country to have accreditation from ABET (USA) in all six engineering programmes. Besides, KIIT Deemed to be University has also been accredited by all the statutory bodies of the Govt of India. Six programs of KIIT-DU have received the ABET (US) accreditation at a time due to its quality education and other aspects.

ABET’s peer-review process is highly regarded worldwide because it adds critical value to academic programs in technical disciplines, where quality, precision, and safety are paramount.

Congratulating the students and faculty of KIIT, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said that it is yet another recognition for the high-quality programmes of KIIT, which effectively prepares students for global careers.

Getting ABET accreditation is very prestigious for any technical University, Dr. Samanta added.