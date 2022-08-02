KIIT Polytechnic tops in Ranking & Gradation of State Polytechnics

KIIT Polytechnic tops in Ranking & Gradation of State Polytechnics

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT Polytechnic has claimed top honours in the ranking and gradation of state Polytechnics conducted by NABER, Quality Council of India (QCI) among both private and government institutions in first of its kind initiative to evaluate the Polytechnic institutes following a rigorous process of assessment.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS congratulated the faculty members, staffs and students of KIIT Polytechnic for this success.

“Heartiest Congratulations to the faculty members, staffs and most importantly the students for making KIIT Polytechnic reach where it is today, a cherished destination for aspirants of high quality technical education and the best among top 110 Polytechnic Institutions,” Dr Samanta wrote on Facebook.

