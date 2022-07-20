KIITEE Admission Scholarship: Selected students can avail of financial help up to Rs 53,000

KIITEE Admission Scholarship 2022-23 is a financial aid offered by the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar (Deemed to be a University) to various graduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. level students.
The nature of KIITEE Admission Scholarship is merit-based. The selected students can avail of financial help up to Rs 53,000.
Eligibility
- Fulfill academic requirements for each course with no backlog
- Have born on or after 1st July 2001 (for Undergraduate students)
Note – For more information, check the ‘Information Brochure’.
Benefits
- The candidates will receive the scholarship in the following ways –
- KIIT Merit Scholarship – INR 5,000 -10,000 per month for 1st position holder in semester examinations (for different Schools under the Deemed University) for 6 months
- D. Scholarship – INR 20,000 per month
- Tech. Student Scholarship – INR 10,000 per month
- Contingency Fund – INR 50,000 for both full-time Ph.D. and M. Tech students
Stipends:
- Doctor of Medicine – Rs 49,000
- Master of Surgery – Rs 51,000
- Master of Dental Surgery – Rs 53,000
- Magister Chirugial/Doctorate of Medicine – Rs 58,000 per month
- MBBS and BDS internships – Rs 20,000 per month
- in Nursing and General Nursing and Midwifery (Nursing) – Rs 6,000 per month
Note – For more information, check the ‘Information Brochure’.
Documents
- Admit Card
- Rank Card
- 10th Pass Certificate
- 12th Marksheet and Pass Certificate
- Demand draft
- Graduation marksheet
- Pass Certificate only for MCA, MCA(LE), M.Sc. (Biotechnology/Applied Microbiology)
- Diploma Pass Certificate and three years Marksheet (for Lateral Entry Candidates)
- Tech./B.E./ MCA/ M.Sc. or Equivalent Degree Certificate (For M.Tech./LLM/Ph.D Candidates)
- Relevant Certificate issued by the Competent Authority, clearly indicating the Reservation Criteria claimed by the candidate
- GATE Score Card (for M.Tech. degree GATE qualified only)
Note – For more information, check the ‘Information Brochure’.
How can you apply?
- Click here to apply online.
- After clicking on the ‘Apply Now’ you have to fill in the required details and register by clicking on Submit tab.
- After successful registration, log in using valid credentials to proceed with the process.
- Select the course, fill in the necessary details, upload the documents, and submit.
- Pay the application form fee using either a debit/credit card or online payment gateway to complete the process.
- If selected as per the admission mode, the applicants will automatically be considered for the available scholarships based on merit-based achievements.
Important Dates:
- Application Deadline – 19th August 2022
Selection Criteria
- The candidates will be selected based on their merit.
Click here to visit the official website.