KIITEE Admission Scholarship: Selected students can avail of financial help up to Rs 53,000

KIITEE Admission Scholarship 2022-23 is a financial aid offered by the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar (Deemed to be a University) to various graduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. level students.

The nature of KIITEE Admission Scholarship is merit-based. The selected students can avail of financial help up to Rs 53,000.

Eligibility

Fulfill academic requirements for each course with no backlog

Have born on or after 1st July 2001 (for Undergraduate students)

Note – For more information, check the ‘Information Brochure’.

Benefits

The candidates will receive the scholarship in the following ways –

KIIT Merit Scholarship – INR 5,000 -10,000 per month for 1st position holder in semester examinations (for different Schools under the Deemed University) for 6 months

D. Scholarship – INR 20,000 per month

Tech. Student Scholarship – INR 10,000 per month

Contingency Fund – INR 50,000 for both full-time Ph.D. and M. Tech students

Stipends:

Doctor of Medicine – Rs 49,000

Master of Surgery – Rs 51,000

Master of Dental Surgery – Rs 53,000

Magister Chirugial/Doctorate of Medicine – Rs 58,000 per month

MBBS and BDS internships – Rs 20,000 per month

in Nursing and General Nursing and Midwifery (Nursing) – Rs 6,000 per month

Note – For more information, check the ‘Information Brochure’.

Documents

Admit Card

Rank Card

10th Pass Certificate

12th Marksheet and Pass Certificate

Demand draft

Graduation marksheet

Pass Certificate only for MCA, MCA(LE), M.Sc. (Biotechnology/Applied Microbiology)

Diploma Pass Certificate and three years Marksheet (for Lateral Entry Candidates)

Tech./B.E./ MCA/ M.Sc. or Equivalent Degree Certificate (For M.Tech./LLM/Ph.D Candidates)

Relevant Certificate issued by the Competent Authority, clearly indicating the Reservation Criteria claimed by the candidate

GATE Score Card (for M.Tech. degree GATE qualified only)

Note – For more information, check the ‘Information Brochure’.

How can you apply?

Click here to apply online.

After clicking on the ‘Apply Now’ you have to fill in the required details and register by clicking on Submit tab.

After successful registration, log in using valid credentials to proceed with the process.

Select the course, fill in the necessary details, upload the documents, and submit.

Pay the application form fee using either a debit/credit card or online payment gateway to complete the process.

If selected as per the admission mode, the applicants will automatically be considered for the available scholarships based on merit-based achievements.

Important Dates:

Application Deadline – 19th August 2022

Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected based on their merit.

Click here to visit the official website.