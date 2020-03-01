Bhubaneswar: The first ever chapter of the Khelo India University Games 2020 came to an end Sunday. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, KIIT and KISS Founder, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Union Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju, Odisha State Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, president of Indian Olympic Association Narendra Batra graced the closing ceremony.

The Khelo India Univ Games 2020 had started on February 21 in Odisha. Many competitions were held at KIIT premises. Kalinga Institure of Industrial Technology authorities have earned much appreciation for organizing the sports even like an international affair.

Here is the final medal tally of the Khelo India 2020: