Keonjhar IIC Suspended for Using Third Degree Torture on Youth In Odisha

Keonjhar IIC Suspended for Using Third Degree Torture on Youth In Odisha

Keonjhar: Sandhyarani Jena the Inspector in charge of Patna police station in Keonjhar district of Odisha, has been suspended by Odisha Police DG.

Odisha Police DG Abhay has informed about the matter via his official twitter handle.

DGP has placed Inspector Sandhya Rani Jena IIC Patna PS of Keonjhar dist under suspension for her misconduct . — DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) May 23, 2020

The female cop had used third-degree torture to a youth inside the police station. The youth was arrested due to a property related dispute on March 25.

The video of the total incident had gone viral on social media after which Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra had directed Ghatgaon SDPO to probe into the matter.

After getting information about the incident The Odisha Human rights commission sought a report from concerned IIC within 4 weeks and ordered Rs 10,000 compensation for the victim.

It is noteworthy that earlier she had been awarded with Best Police Officer of the district yet, there has been complete violation of the 5T guidelines by her. This fact had also been raised by various intelligentsia of the society.