Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal MP and founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta has extended his helping hand to the family members of the victims who died due to a gas cylinder explosion tragedy in Bangalore.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Barani Pradhan, Mamata Pradhan and Udam Sunamajhi of Kandhamal district died following a gas tragedy on July 13. However, their bodies could not be brought to their native villages (Gahakia and Srirampur) due to the ongoing lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus.

After knowing about the incident, Samanta intervened and made arrangement to bring the bodies from Bangalore by ambulance to Gahakia and Srirampur villages of Daringbadi and Kotagarh blocks of district.

This apart, the Kandhamal MP also extended financial help to the bereaved family members. He provided Rs 10,000 each to them.

Forever, he has assured the family members that KIIT and KISS is ready to provide free education to their children.

The family members, on the other hand, thanked Samant for his timely support.