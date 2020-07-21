Achyuta. Samanta Facebook: 5000 non-teaching staff at KIIT and KISS given compulsory paid leave

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta extends support to families of Bangalore gas tragedy victims

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal MP and founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta has extended his helping hand to the family members of the victims who died due to a gas cylinder explosion tragedy in Bangalore.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Barani Pradhan, Mamata Pradhan and Udam Sunamajhi of Kandhamal district died following a gas tragedy on July 13. However, their bodies could not be brought to their native villages (Gahakia and Srirampur) due to the ongoing lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus.

After knowing about the incident, Samanta intervened and made arrangement to bring the bodies from Bangalore by ambulance to Gahakia and Srirampur villages of Daringbadi and Kotagarh blocks of district.

This apart, the Kandhamal MP also extended financial help to the bereaved family members. He provided Rs 10,000 each to them.

Forever, he has assured the family members that KIIT and KISS is ready to provide free education to their children.

The family members, on the other hand, thanked Samant for his timely support.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM announces Rs 15 crore each for Cuttack and Khordha to fight Covid-19

State

Odisha Announce Free Rice, Dal For Ration Card Holders For Five Months

State

Odisha govt increases retirement age of Doctors from 62 to 65

State

Height of Superstition: Liquor given to children to prevent COVID19 infection in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.