Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

Bhubaneswar: Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. The Central government today issued a notification regarding the new appointment of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, who is presently a Judge in Patna High Court.

In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, Judge of the Patna High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, with effect from the date of he assumes charge of his office,” read a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

It is to be noted here that Justice Singh will assume charges form the present acting chief justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, who was appointed with effect from October 4, 2023 following superannuation of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra on October 3, 2023.

The central government also appointed chief justices of five high courts.