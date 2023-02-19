Ivory smuggling in Bhubaneswar, two arrested

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were arrested for smuggling ivory in Bhubaneswar today. The smugglers have been identified as Girish Kumar Nayak and Deepak Sahu.

Acting on a tip-off, Maitri Vihar police conducted a checking near the Sainik School Square and managed to apprehend Girish Kumar Nayak and Deepak Sahu both of Kandhamal district and recovered an ivory weighing approximately 3kgs from their possession.

Apart from seizing the ivory, cops also seized the moped vehicle, three mobile phones and cash of Rs 160 from the possession of the accused.

Post their arrested, both Girish Kumar Nayak and Deepak Sahu were handed over to the forest ranger for initiation of further action under section 51 of wildlife protection act 1972. The seized articles were also handed over to the forest officials.