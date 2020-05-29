Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors in the film industry. Undoubtedly he was a versatile actor who has won millions of hearts across the globe through his acting talent.

Before making his Bollywood debut, Irrfan had worked in several Television programs and shows and surprised everyone for his unique way of delivering dialogues.

He never really became the quintessential ‘hero’ in the films; however, his talent always made him outshine all the other actors in the industry.

Ever since the actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, which he had announced in 2018, he fought till the last movement and finally left for heavenly abode exactly on this day last month leaving behind truly a legacy of his own.

Irrfan Khan died at the age of 53, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

As it is being a month that he passed away, we are bringing you before three of several unknown factors of the supremely talented actor.

Irrfan Khan received only Rs 300 for his first project

As per the experience which he had shared in the Kapil Sharma Shows in 2016, Irrfan had stated that he was nervous when faced the camera for the first time. When he was a student of National School of Drama (NSD), he had got an opportunity to work in a TV show which was based on India’s fight for freedom. He had received even Rs 300 for his acting, which he said that it was enough for him to live for a month. He had played the role of a police man in the show. He had to bang the door and say ‘you are under arrest’ to the lead actor at gun point.

Irrfan Khan could speak fluent Odia

Most of the people may not know that Irrfan Khan had an Odia connection. He had come to Odisha in 1990 for acting in an Odia film Tara. Filmmaker Bijaya (Dolly) Jena was casting him for the film. He had shot for the film in Kalinga Studio in Bhubaneswar for five days, doing four scenes daily before he had to return home to meet his ailing sister.

Dolly had to let him go and shot the rest of the film with Ajit Das. By the time Irrfan Khan was ready to return to Odisha for shooting again the filmmaker had a new schedule and could not wait for him.

However, in the short span of time, Irrfan Khan learnt and spoke Odia fluently and was so natural like an Odia.

Extra “R” in his name:

Irrfan Khan changed the spelling of his first name from “Irfan” to “Irrfan” in 2012. While changing he said he liked the sound of the extra “r” in his name.

In fact people of all walks of life including Hollywood celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Danny Boyle, Marc Webb, Colin Trevorrow, Mindy Kaling, Kal Penn, Riz Ahmed and Ava DuVernay were among others who mourned his death. However, the legendary actor’s death felt like a personal loss to locals of a Maharashtra village who paid him a fitting tribute by naming a locality after him.

A small village near Igatpuri in Nashik district has named a neighbourhood as ‘Hero Chi Wadi’ (Neighbourhood of a Hero). The villagers decided to name the locality after Irrfan has he owned a farmhouse near Trilangwadi fort in Igatpuri tehsil. The neighbourhood was called ‘Patryacha Wada’.

Irrfan had reportedly gifted them an ambulance, computers, books, raincoats and sweaters for their kids. To express their gratitude for him, the villagers decided to change the name of their locality.