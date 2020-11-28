Arun bothra sit head pari case

IPS Arun Bothra to head 5-Member SIT To Probe Nayagarh Pari ‘Murder’ Case

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday to probe the alleged murder of the five year old girl Pari in Nayagarh. Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra will lead the SIT team, said a government letter issued in this connection.

As per the said letter letter the government has selected a panel of Senior Police Officers for the Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged murder case of Nayagarh.

The 5 member team SIT has senior IPS officer and IG of Police Arun Bothra as the head while the other officers are RK Dora, SP of CID, CB and RC Thamba, Additional SP, CID, CB were posted as the members of the SIT. Besides, two other members of the SIT are Narendra Kuma Behera, Inspector of Police, CID, CB and Mamata Rani Panda, Inspector of Police, CID, CB.

