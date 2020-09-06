New Delhi: The much-awaited schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been announced. The IPL 2020 delayed due to Covid-19. The season will kickstart on 19th September in Abu Dhabi with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The IPL action will shift in Sharjah on Tuesday, 22nd September where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.

There will be 10 double headers with the first match starting at 3.30 PM IST and 2 PM UAE time. All evening matches will start at 7.30PM IST and 6 PM UAE time. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

Venues for the playoffs and the Dream11 IPL 2020 final will be announced later.

Click Here to see the complete Schedule of IPL 2020 UAE.