IOCL Recruitment 2020: Online Application For 436 Posts Begins; Apply Soon

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of apprentice posts. A total of 436 vacant posts will be filled under this recruitment.

The interested and eligible candidates should keep in mind that the online application for this recruitment has already started from November 23, 2020 on the official website. The last date to apply is December 19, 2020.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Different educational qualifications have been prescribed for various trades under IOCL Recruitment. At the same time, in terms of age, the minimum age of the general category candidates should be 18 and the maximum age should be 24 years, whereas, there is a provision for relaxation in maximum age limit for SC / ST and OBC candidates as per rules.

Important dates:

Starting date for online application: November 23, 2020

Last date for online application: December 19, 2020

Date of issue of Admit Card: December 22, 2020

Date of written examination: January 3, 2021

Apprenticeship training period:

There will be 15 months training for Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentice) and Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders) under Trade Apprentice. At the same time, 12 months training will be given to the selected candidates for all other subjects.

Selection Process:

The selection of candidates for these posts in IOCL will be done on the basis of written examination. Multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be asked in the exam.

How to apply:

Candidates willing and qualified for these posts will be able to apply online by visiting the official website iocl.com. Click here to see the official notifications related to this job.

Click here to go to the official website.