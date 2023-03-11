Intensify ILI and SARI surveillance: Health Secy to the Districts. 

Bhubaneswar: Hours after the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to chief secretaries, principal secretaries and health secretaries of all states and union territories over the rising trend in other influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illnesses asking them to closely monitor the cases, the Odisha health secretary also wrote to the each districts over the issue.

Influenza virus is a common seasonal virus giving rise to fever, cough and running nose. In persons with comorbidity conditions, elderly, immunocompromi GVsed persons it may give rise to complications of respiratory in nature. 90% of the persons recover by themselves as this viral ill Ness is self limiting in nature. 10% of cases having ILI and SARI symptoms may develop breathing difficulties, persistent cough which needs drugs.

H1N1 and H3N2 are subtypes of Influenza A virus. It’s common flu virus quite common in children and elderly from Dec to March.

Our 30 DPHLs are continuously monitoring the trend of ILI andcSARI cases by testing samples regularly in our 23 RTPCR labs and DPHLs. Our 30 DPHLs ate doing H1N1 testing on regular basis. Each of them have requisite infrastructure and lab logistics to conduct the tests if a surge is seen in near future.

Most of the illnesses are mild and self-limiting.

Hand washing, personal hygiene and avoiding crowded places are the key measures to be followed as done earlier.

District IDSP units are in readiness and constantly monitoring the situation. Labs are kept in readiness to handle the surge of cases occurs if any.

Our State is continuously testing the samples of ILI and SARi cases for detection of Covid cases.

Mask to be used by immunocomptomised and persons suffering from flu like symptom.

Districts are instructed to be vigilant and step up ILI and SARI surveillance at Health facility level and community level.