Indian Navy Continues Restoration In Odisha Post Cyclone Yaas

By WCE 2
Indian Navy Provided Cooked Food In A Makeshift Community Kitchen

Balasore: Indian navy continues to provide relief material and carry on restoration work in Balasore district of Odisha, post cyclone Yaas.

The helicopters from the ships were launched to augment the efforts at Balasore district.

The navy supplied 100 prepared food material packets and 300 dry provision packets to the relief team for distribution.

The Naval team have set up and operationalised a community kitchen at the Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter of Parikhi Village, Sadar block.

Meals were prepared and distributed at fisherman colonies of Budhigadiya, Nandachak, Boulbeni at Parikhi village of Balasore for over 700 personnel.

The team has also carried out tree cutting and clearance of certain roads at Balasore.

