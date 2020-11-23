India Post Recruitment: 2,582 Vacancies For 10th Pass Students; Apply Soon

Indian Post has sought applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). Candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply by going to the official website (link given below). Under India Post Recruitment 2020, 2,582 posts will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates who have at least 10th pass can apply for these posts. The online application process started from November 12 and the last date is December 11, 2020.

Candidates will not have to give any examination or interview for the posts and they will be selected on the basis of merit of their class 10th marks. Highly qualified candidates can also apply for this post, but the selection will be on the basis of 10th marks only. Under Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment, the posts of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak will be filled under 2,582 Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment.

The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years, while the maximum age should be 40 years. Age limit will be calculated from 12 November. Relaxation in the maximum age limit will be provided to Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and specially handicapped candidates.

Educational Qualification for India Post Recruitment 2020

The candidate should have passed 10th standard from a recognized school board of education. It is necessary for the applicant to pass Maths, Local Language and English in class X, as well as to study the local language till 10th. Candidates who have passed 10th examination in their first attempt will be given preference in the selection process. Separate preference will be given to the candidate having more qualification than any academic qualification.

Pay scale for India Post Recruitment 2020

Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500 will be paid for branch post master.

Click here to visit the official website and read the notification.