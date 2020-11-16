India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Best Opportunity For 10th Pass Students, Apply Soon

Jharkhand Postal Circle has recruited many posts. Let us tell you that these recruitments have been taken out to fill the vacant posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks. The candidates who want to apply for these posts, the application process has started from November 12.

Only online applications will be valid on these posts. Complete information related to the job such as the required qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being given in the following slides.

Post Details:

Gramin Dak Sevak (Jharkhand): 1118 posts

Important Date:

Starting date for registration and submission of application fee: November 12, 2020

Last date for registration and submission of application fee: December 11, 2020

Age limit: The minimum age for applying for these posts is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years.

Educational Qualifications: The minimum educational qualification of the candidates is required to be 10th pass from a recognized institution.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates go to the official website to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. Or download the notification from the following link and read it. Become aware of all the information and complete the application process. For further information, see further notification.

Selection Process: Selection of candidates for these posts will be on the basis of merit list.

Application fee:

Rs 100 for General / OBC / EWS Male category

No application fee will be payable for SC / ST / PWD and women.

Click here to visit the official website and read the notification.