In the Wake Of New Covid-19 Strain, Ganjam Dist Admin Suspends Holidays Of Govt Employees

Berhampur: In the wake of the discovery of new strain of Covid-19 virus the Ganjam district administration has issued new guidelines for state government employees on Friday.

Henceforth, all the government employees in the state are advised not to take any holidays, said Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange. He has also asked the employees in the district headquarters not to leave town without prior permission.

The Ganjam District Collector has also asked the residents of the district not to cause large congregation at various picnic and tourist spots.

Additionally the District Collector also flagged off Covid Awareness Rath. This awareness rath is going to cover 10 blocks in Berhampur. This rath will roll down two blocks everyday till Dec 29.