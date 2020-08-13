Heavy rain
Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday  issued heavy rain warning for several districts of Odisha during next four days in view of low pressure formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and  West Bengal coasts.

In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD also issued Orange alert and Yellow warning for several districts in Odisha during the period. An Orange alert means the authorities should “be prepared”, while a Yellow warning asks them to “be updated”.

DAY- 1

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri and  Koraput  till 8.30 AM of August 14. The Met Dept issued Orange alert for these districts during the period.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one ortwo places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada,
Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sambalpur and Deogarh during the same period. A Yellow warning has been issued for these districts.

DAY- 2

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri,Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Balangir and Malkangiri from 8.30 AM of August  14 to 8.30 AM of August 15. An Orange warning has been issued for these districts.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Ganjam, Kendrapara Jajpur, Bhadrak,
Sonepur, Dhenkanal,Boudh,Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Bargarh during the period. A Yellow warning has been issued these districts.

DAY-3

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada,Bargarh, Kalahandi, Sambalpur,
Bolangir, Nawarangpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Angul from 8.30 AM of August  15 to 8.30 AM of August 16. An Orange warning has been issued for these districts. An Orange warning has been issued for these districts.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal,Cuttack, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda,
Kandhamal, Boudh during the period. A Yellow warning has been issued these districts.

DAY-4

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur,Nuapada,Bargarh and Sundargarh from 8.30 AM of August  16 to 8.30 AM of August 17. A Yellow warning has been issued these districts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha Coast during 14th and 15th August, said the latest bulletin.

