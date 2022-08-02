IMD issues yellow warning for heavy rainfall in these districts of Odisha

By WCE 3
rain in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for heavy rainfall for the people of several districts of Odisha.

As per the latest bulletin of the weatherman, thunderstorm and heavy rainfall is likely to lash different districts of the State.

Check the warning details for the next five days here:

DAY-1: Valid upto 8:30 of 03.08.2022:

  • Yellow warning: Heavy rain fall likely to occur in one or two places of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Angul, Boudh and Puri.

Day-2: Valid upto 08:30 AM of 03.8.2022 to 8:30 AM of 04.08.2022:

  • Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.

Day-3 Valid upto 8:30 AM of 04.8.2022 to 08:30 AM of 05.08.2022 (No warning has been issued)

Day-4 Valid upto 8:30 AM of 05.8.2022 to 08:30 AM of 06.08.2022:

  • Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kandhamal and Jagatsinghpur.

Day-5 Valid from 8:30 AM of 06.8.2022 to 08:30 AM of 07.08.2022:

  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Puri, Kalahandi and heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh and Nuapada.
You might also like
State

BMC adds 50 more Mini Parks under MUKTA Yojana

State

Old man killed in group clash in Odisha’s Khordha dist

State

Covid recovery: Odisha adds another 1151 recoveries

State

2 critical as car skids off road in Odisha’s Gajapati district

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.