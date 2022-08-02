IMD issues yellow warning for heavy rainfall in these districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for heavy rainfall for the people of several districts of Odisha.

As per the latest bulletin of the weatherman, thunderstorm and heavy rainfall is likely to lash different districts of the State.

Check the warning details for the next five days here:

DAY-1: Valid upto 8:30 of 03.08.2022:

Yellow warning: Heavy rain fall likely to occur in one or two places of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Angul, Boudh and Puri.

Day-2: Valid upto 08:30 AM of 03.8.2022 to 8:30 AM of 04.08.2022:

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.

Day-3 Valid upto 8:30 AM of 04.8.2022 to 08:30 AM of 05.08.2022 (No warning has been issued)

Day-4 Valid upto 8:30 AM of 05.8.2022 to 08:30 AM of 06.08.2022:

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kandhamal and Jagatsinghpur.

Day-5 Valid from 8:30 AM of 06.8.2022 to 08:30 AM of 07.08.2022: