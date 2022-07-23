IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for next 3 days in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: A heavy rainfall warning for the people of Odisha has been issued for the next three days. The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued the rainfall warning.

As per the latest bulletin of the weatherman, the heavy rain is likely to lash the State from July 24 to July 26.

Check the warning details:

DAY-1: Valid upto 8.30 AM of 24.07.2022:

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Angul.

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

DAY-2: Valid from 8.30 AM of 24.07.2022 up to 8.30 AM of 25.07.2022:

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Sambalpur and Keonjhar.

DAY-3: Valid from 8.30 AM of 25.07.2022 up to 8.30 AM of 26.07.2022 :