I’m with Congress as party has suspended me and not sacked me: Odisha MLA Mohammed Moquim

Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim has clarified that he is with the grand old party and will never leave it.

Cuttack: Day after he was suspended from the Congress party, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim has clarified that he is with the grand old party and will never leave it.

While speaking exclusively to Kalinga TV, Moquim said, “Even today I say that I am with the Congress party. Congress has suspended me, Congress has not sacked me. I will work for Congress.”

While terming his suspension as a conspiracy of people with vested interests the MLA said, “I strongly believe that the conspiracy of the people against me will definitely fail as the party high command will discuss about it and will work to strengthen the party.”

“It is not possible for me to leave the organization which I have formed and join some other party. Always I love to face challenges. This will help me to work for the party more aggressively,” he added.

The Odisha unit of Congress party suspended the Barabati-Cuttack MLA and Chiranjib Biswal, the former legislator, for their alleged anti-party activities.

