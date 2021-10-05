IIC of Khajuripada PS in Kandhamal district placed under suspension

Kandhamal: Tightening the noose around the neck of undisciplined government officers Odisha Government took strong action against a Police officer. The Inspector in Charge (IIC) of Khajuripada Police Station in Kandhamal district of Odisha was put under suspension for creating unpleasant scenes in the market in drunken condition on Sunday.

As per reports, Ramakanta Patra, the IIC of Khajuripada Police Station has been put under suspension as he had created unpleasant scenes in the market in drunken condition on Sunday.

He was earlier withdrawn to the Head Quarters. Today DGP has placed him under suspension.

It is to be noted that earlier today Odisha government issued compulsory retirement notice to four of its officials on the grounds of corruption and dereliction of duty.

Reportedly, the officials include two OAS officers, one district sub-registrar, and a former chief district veterinary officer.