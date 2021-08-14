Hyva hits pick-up van in Bhubaneswar, 2 labourers critically injured

Bhubaneswar: Atleast two labourers sustained critical injuries after a sand-laden Hyva truck hits a pick-up van at CRPF overbridge in the capital city of Odisha.

Sources said, a hyva truck coming from opposite direction collided with the stationary pick-up van today. The vehicle overturned. following which the labourers who were working at the NH sustained critical injuries.

The injured persons were immediately admitted to the Capital hospital for the treatment.

The driver and helper of the Hyva truck have fled from the scene. The police have reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.

