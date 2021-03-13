Mayurbhanj: A hunter has been arrested by the Forest Department officials in Karanjia forest division at Kendujiani panchayat under Thakurmunda block in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Friday.

The hunter has been identified as Banamali Nayak (52) of Dhipa Sahi of Kendujiani.

According to reports, the TPF officals along with Thakurmunda range offcer Kishore Kumar Panigrahi and the forester were on a patrolling near Chheratangara Reserve Forest where they spotted seven hunters carrying bow and arrow with them.

Six of the hunters fled away from the spot when they noticed the forest officials but one has been held by them on the spot.

The officials have seized the bow and arrows from the spot and the matter has been registered under the case no 271.