Hunter Held In Mayurbhanj District Of Odisha

By Atmaja Mohanty
hunter arrested odisha

Mayurbhanj: A hunter has been arrested by the Forest Department officials in Karanjia forest division at Kendujiani panchayat under Thakurmunda block in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Friday.

The hunter has been identified as Banamali Nayak (52) of Dhipa Sahi of Kendujiani.

According to reports, the TPF officals along with Thakurmunda range offcer Kishore Kumar Panigrahi and the forester were on a patrolling near Chheratangara Reserve Forest where they spotted seven hunters carrying bow and arrow with them.

Six of the hunters fled away from the spot when they noticed the forest officials but one has been held by them on the spot.

The officials have seized the bow and arrows from the spot and the matter has been registered under the case no 271.

 

You might also like
Business

Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold…

State

Weather Forecast: Thunderstorm, Lightning Warning To 5 Districts Of Odisha

State

NEET (UG) 2021: Exam Date Announced; Check Details Here

Features

Heart Touching! Man, His Wife Carry Disabled Sister On Shoulder To Offer Prayers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.