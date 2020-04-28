Huge Quantity Of Country Liquor Seized From Various Areas Of Odisha’s Ganjam, Many Persons Arrested

Ganjam: Huge amounts of country liquor has been seized from various areas of Ganjam in a number of raids conducted by the police.

In a special drive against illegal liquor, Digapahandi police station has destroyed 10,800 lts of Mahua.

The police have also seized 214 lts of illegal OS pouch from Nimakhandi pentho liquor shop and arrested 4 people.

Jarada village police station has conducted raid in Ramachandrapur and has destroyed 12, 000 Lts of Mahua.

Ganjam police conducted massive excise raids and seized 1800 packets of OS liquor from Hinjili and Purusottampur areas and 470 litres of ID liquor along with one motorcycle, 30 kgs jaggery from Gangapur police station area.